The Tuttle Tigers are still unbeaten.
Tuttle battled Classen SAS at Northeast last week and rolled to a District 4A-2 victory. Tuttle — ranked No. 1 by Associated Press voters — continued its unbeaten run with a dominant victory.
The Tigers rolled to a 56-8 victory in Tuttle on Thursday.
The Tigers moved down the field throughout the night and got a long run from Canon West on their opening offensive drive. West also found the end zone on the drive, scoring from 11 yards out to give Tuttle the lead.
Tuttle’s Mason Stokes had two catches in the win, and those two catches totaled 129 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Mason Dennis and Stokes connected for a 79-yard touchdown on the team’s second offensive possession of the game.
Still in the first quarter, the Classen SAS at Northeast defense grabbed a Tuttle pass before fumbling on the return. Tuttle recovered the fumble, and the Tigers took advantage.
Not long after Tuttle got the second chance, West scored his second touchdown of the game.
Dillon Ballard recorded an interception for the Tigers in the first quarter, and Tuttle went to the second quarter with a commanding 21-0 lead. Blake Stewart extended that lead with a 27-yard touchdown run, and Tuttle went up 28-0 with the extra point.
Dennis found the end zone for the Tigers, scoring on a 20-yard run. Chance Cobb picked off a pass and scored on the play for another Tuttle touchdown.
Classes SAS at Northeast scored its only touchdown in the second quarter, and Tuttle went to the second half with a 42-8 advantage.
Eli Terry had a second-half touchdown run for Tuttle, and Nathan Ross returned an interception for Tuttle's final touchdown.
Tuttle is currently 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in 4A-2. Tuttle will face Ada on Friday in a district road game.
Ada is 2-5 in 2021 and 1-3 in 4A-2.
