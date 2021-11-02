The Tuttle Tigers are still unbeaten.
The Associated Press' top-ranked team in Class 4A earned a shutout victory on the road. The Tigers went to Oklahoma City and picked up a 49-0 victory over the John Marshall Bears on Friday.
The Tigers overcame a tough start against the Bears. Tuttle's first four offensive possessions resulted in one punt and three turnovers. The two teams went to the second quarter in a 0-0 tie.
But Tuttle started to pick things up in the second quarter, scoring 28 of its 49 points. After scoring no points on their first four possessions, the Tigers scored on their next six offensive possessions and scored a defensive touchdown.
Tuttle's first touchdown drive came after a John Marshall turnover in John Marshall territory. Canon West recorded the first of his three touchdown runs on the drive, and Tuttle went up 7-0 after the extra point.
Brady McAdoo recorded a 67-yard run on Tuttle's second scoring drive of the game. West recorded his second touchdown run on the drive.
Mason Dennis and Chance Cobb connected on a touchdown in the second quarter. Dennis threw a pass down the field and found a wide-open Cobb, and he went to the end zone to complete a 50-yard touchdown.
Dennis threw a second touchdown pass in the second quarter, connecting with Gunner Kerr. The Tigers led 28-0 at halftime.
Tuttle's offense got the ball first in the second half, and West scored his third touchdown on the drive.
McAdoo ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Tuttle's Mark Douglas returned an interception for a touchdown in the same quarter. Douglas managed to make his way through John Marshall players and managed to stay on his feet en route to the end zone.
With the 49-0 win over John Marshall, Tuttle earned its third shutout victory of the season.
The win over John Marshall moved Tuttle to 9-0 on the season and 6-0 in District 4A-2.
Tuttle is just one win away from capturing the 4A-2 title. The Tigers will host 10th-ranked Blanchard on Friday.
