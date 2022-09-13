The Tuttle Tigers lit up the scoreboard.
The Tigers' rushing attack got going early in Tuttle on Friday, and Class 5A Noble had trouble stopping it all night long. The Tigers ran for over 300 yards and scored all nine of their touchdowns on the ground, picking up a 61-41 victory at home.
The Associated Press rankings had Tuttle at No. 1 in Class 4A entering the game, and the rankings had Noble at No. 9 in Class 5A.
Noble particularly had trouble stopping the rushing duo of Luke Fallwell and Brady McAdoo. The two players both reached triple-digit rushing yards and combined for more than 300 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in the 20-point victory.
Of the nine Tuttle touchdowns, McAdoo ran for six of them and scored on a 9-yard run after Fallwell's rushing helped set the Tigers up near the end zone. Noble's offense had a response to Tuttle early in the game and scored on the ensuing drive.
Tuttle and Noble were even at seven after the first quarter.
Tuttle scored almost half of its points in the second quarter, scoring 28 points against the Noble defense. Another Fallwell heavy drive ended with a McAdoo touchdown run to give the Tigers the lead for good.
Up 14-7, Tuttle got the ball in Noble territory on its next two offensive possessions and took advantage of the field position.
Starting at the Noble 23, Fallwell got the ball two times and found the end zone himself to extend Tuttle's lead. Tuttle then got good field position after a Noble turnover and ended the drive with McAdoo's third touchdown run of the game.
Noble scored on a kickoff return, but the Tigers marched down the field again. McAdoo added his fourth touchdown run of the game, and Tuttle held a 35-13 advantage at halftime.
The two offenses clicked in the second half, combining for 54 points in the final two quarters.
Fallwell added his second touchdown run of the game in the second half, and McAdoo scored his final two touchdowns in the half. The Tigers also got a touchdown run from Ramsey Judkins.
The Tigers moved to 2-0 on the season ahead of a home game with a Guthrie team ranked in Class 5A this week.
