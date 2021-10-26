No team has been able to defeat Tuttle.
The Tuttle Tigers continued their unbeaten season last week, picking up a District 4A-2 win over Ada at East Central University's football stadium in Ada on Friday. The Tigers fell behind 6-0 before finishing the game on a 53-0 run and picking up a 53-6 victory over the Cougars.
The Cougars got the ball first and made a statement on their opening drive of the game. Ada scored its only touchdown on the drive and went up 6-0, but things began to spiral out of control after that touchdown.
Tuttle went down the field on its opening possession, scoring a touchdown and taking a 7-6 lead with the extra point.
Tuttle running back Canon West led a strong rushing attack, running four 104 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He scored the team's first touchdown of the game, finding the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers scored on their first seven offensive possessions of the game, scoring on all five of their first-half possessions. Tuttle also scored on defense in the dominating win over Ada.
Tuttle's defense got a stop on Ada's second possession, and the Tigers extended their lead on offense by using the passing game to find the end zone. Quarterback Mason Dennis found Tylor McCarthey for a 13-yard score.
Leading 13-6, Tuttle came up with the ball on the ensuing kickoff to make things worse for an Ada team needing good things to happen. West scored his second touchdown on the drive after a pass from Dennis to Gunner Kerr, and the extra point put Tuttle up 20-6 in the second quarter.
And things continued to get worse for Ada.
Ada fumbled the football on the ensuing drive, and West came up with a fumble recovery to set the Tigers up in Ada territory. West recorded his third touchdown run of the game on the following drive, and Tuttle went up 27-6 with the extra point.
Dennis and Chance Cobb connected on a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Tuttle held a 34-6 lead after two quarters.
Blake Stewart got in on the scoring in the third quarter, running in the ball from 6 yards out. Tuttle's CJ Conner returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Tuttle's final touchdown came on the ground in the third quarter. Ramsey Judkins earned himself a touchdown run.
Tuttle's win moved the Tigers to 8-0 on the season and moved them to 5-0 in district play. Associated Press voters once again put Tuttle at No. 1 in Class 4A this week, and Tuttle has strung together weeks of being No. 1 in the Class 4A rankings.
The Tigers will be at John Marshall on Friday. John Marshall is 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in 4A-2.
