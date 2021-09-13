The connection between Mason Dennis and Chance Cobb was efficient.
The Tuttle quarterback found Cobb four times during the team's win over Newcastle on Friday, and three of those connections resulted in points. Tuttle — the second-ranked team in the Associated Press' Class 4A — moved to 3-0 on the season with a 35-7 victory in Tuttle.
Cobb finished the game with four catches and 86 receiving yards to go along with his three touchdowns. His first three catches of the game ended in points. Dennis threw four touchdown passes in the win and did not turn the ball over.
Tuttle's defense stood tall throughout the night and helped set the offense up with great field position throughout the game.
Tuttle's Gunner Kerr had a clear path to Newcastle's quarterback on fourth down, and he forced a turnover on downs. Tuttle scored its first touchdown on the ensuing offensive possession.
Tuttle's drive after the turnover on downs started at Newcastle's 43-yard line. The drive ended with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Dennis to Cobb.
Tuttle held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, but Newcastle did score in the second quarter. The Racers found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run, and the extra point tied the game at seven.
But the rest of the game belonged to the home team.
Tuttle's second scoring drive of the game also started in Newcastle territory, but the Racers forced a fourth down and were close to forcing a turnover on downs. Dennis took a hit on fourth down, got a pass off and somehow found Cobb for another 21-yard touchdown.
Newcastle looked to score points late in the first half, but Tuttle's Dillon Ballard had other plans. His interception set the Tigers up in Newcastle territory again, and Tuttle took advantage of another opportunity.
On the play after the interception, Tuttle scored a touchdown that added to the team's momentum. Dennis and a Cobb connected for a 42-yard touchdown that extended the team's lead.
Tuttle held a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Tuttle added 14 points in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring in the game.
Dennis threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game in the fourth quarter, finding Kerr for a 3-yard score. That drive also started in Newcastle territory.
Tuttle running back Blake Stewart broke free for a 52-yard run to score Tuttle's final touchdown.
Fittingly, Tuttle's defense came up with another big play on Newcastle's final offensive drive of the game. Weston Grounds recorded Tuttle's second interception of the game, and the offense ran out the clock.
Tuttle will not play this week and will have extra time to prepare for District 4A-2 play. Tuttle's next game will be at Cushing on Sept. 24.
