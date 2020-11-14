TUTTLE — The Tuttle Tigers came out on top in a battle of area teams to advance in the Class 4A postseason.
Tuttle and the Chickasha Fightin' Chicks met in the postseason for the second year in a row at Tuttle's Bill Hinkle Field on Friday. The Tigers finished the game with 21 unanswered points to advance with a 42-14 victory over the Fightin' Chicks.
Despite the final score, Chickasha hung around with the Tigers in the game. Chickasha trailed by seven points two different times in the third quarter before the Tigers were able to pull away for the 28-point win.
The two teams were scoreless until late in the first half. That was when Tuttle put up 14 points in a short amount of time to take a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and at halftime.
Tuttle quarterback Jayden Seebold totaled three touchdowns in the win, two through the air and one on the ground. His first touchdown pass went to Mason Stokes and gave the Tigers the lead.
Not long after the Tuttle defense came up with an interception, the Tuttle offense added to the team's momentum. Running back Canon West finished the game with two touchdowns and scored his first touchdown on the drive after Tuttle's interception to extend the team's lead.
Trailing 14-0 and needing to turn the tide in the third quarter, Chickasha opened the second half by driving down the field and scoring a touchdown. Cayss Lowery finished the drive with the first of his two touchdown runs.
However, Tuttle was able to answer Chickasha's touchdown with one of its own. Seebold threw his second touchdown pass of the game on the scoring drive, finding Chance Cobb to extend Tuttle's lead.
Continuing the explosive third quarter, Chickasha moved the ball down the field again and finished the drive with another Lowery touchdown run.
With Tuttle leading 21-14, West broke off a 49-yard touchdown run for the Tigers to push their lead back to double digits. Tuttle went to the fourth quarter with a 28-14 advantage.
Not long after the Chickasha's Xavier Copeland-McFadden came up with an interception in the fourth quarter, Hunter Anderson picked off a pass for Tuttle and returned that interception to the end zone for a touchdown. Seebold added a touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and the extra point completed the scoring.
The loss dropped Chickasha to 2-7.
Advancing to the next round with a 10-1 record, Tuttle will host Newcastle next week. That could change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.