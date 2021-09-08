The Tuttle football team is unbeaten through two games.
The Tigers opened their season with a 28-0 win over Sulphur and played the Plainview Indians in Tuttle on Friday. Tuttle held off Plainview in its second game of the season, picking up a 21-13 victory.
The Tigers were ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press' Class 4A rankings at the time of their first two games and are still ranked second in Class 4A this week. Plainview entered the game ranked seventh in the Class 3A poll and is still No. 7 this week.
Tuttle scored the game's first 14 points.
Neither team was able to put points on the board in the first quarter, but Tuttle's first scoring drive started in the period and ended in the second quarter. Tuttle's Canon West scored three rushing touchdowns in the win and started his scoring on the same drive.
After a Plainview penalty on fourth down kept Tuttle's drive alive, the Tigers handed the ball to West on consecutive plays. The second play resulted in a touchdown and gave Tuttle a 6-0 lead.
Tuttle added a second touchdown in the second quarter. The extra point after West's second touchdown run gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead, and Tuttle led 14-0 at halftime.
But Plainview put together a rally, starting with the second half's opening kick. A touchdown on the return got called back, but Plainview still started near the end zone and took advantage with a touchdown.
The Indians added another touchdown in the third quarter, but Tuttle managed to block the extra point to keep a 14-13 advantage. West scored his third rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Tuttle held a 21-13 advantage after the extra point.
Plainview's two drives after its second touchdown resulted in an interception and a punt. Tuttle's offense was able to run out the clock.
Tuttle will host Newcastle on Friday.
