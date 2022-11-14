Two area teams met on a snowy Friday night.
Class 4A No. 5 Tuttle hosted the Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks at Tuttle’s Bill Hinkle Field on Friday in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. Chickasha had some momentum at certain times in the first half, but Tuttle took command of the game in a 41-7 victory over Chickasha.
Chickasha’s defense came up big early, forcing a turnover on downs after Tuttle got the ball to start the game. The defense forced another fourth down on Tuttle’s second drive, but quarterback Mason Dennis completed a pass to Mark Douglas to keep the drive alive.
And that drive ended in Tuttle’s first touchdown of the game. Brady McAdoo ran for the first of his two touchdown runs to give Tuttle the lead in the first quarter.
Tuttle threatened to extend its lead on its third drive of the game, but Chickasha’s defense held strong. Tuttle got down to the 1-yard line before a fumble ended up in a touchback that gave Chickasha the ball.
Dennis helped lead the Tuttle offense, recording a 136 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the win. His rushing touchdown put Tuttle up 13-0 in the second quarter, and Tuttle held a 14-0 lead after the extra point.
Dennis’ first touchdown pass was a 25-yard completion to Weston Grounds, giving the Tigers a 20-0 advantage. Chickasha then picked up some momentum on the drive after Tuttle’s third touchdown, getting near the end zone before getting stopped.
On the first play of the drive, Cade Rayburn took the snap and tossed the ball back to Landon Bowen. Bowen then threw the ball and completed a pass to Tyreese Gonzalez that went for 31 yards down to the 9-yard line.
Chickasha got down to the 5-yard line, but the Tigers came up with a stop on fourth down and added another touchdown later in the quarter to extend their lead. Dennis and Noah McDoulett connected for a 68-yard touchdown pass.
Tuttle held a 27-0 lead at halftime and got touchdown runs from McAdoo and Luke Fallwell in the third quarter.
But Chickasha continued to fight and managed to avoid a shutout by finding the end zone in the fourth quarter. Rayburn tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Caveness.
Despite the season-ending loss, Chickasha was able to put together its best season in quite some time. The Fightin’ Chicks went 7-4 in 2022, putting together the program’s best season since 2004.
Meanwhile, Tuttle is now 9-2 on the season and gets to host this week’s playoff game against seventh-ranked Wagoner.
