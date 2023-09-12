Area football teams remain unbeaten.
The Tuttle Tigers and Minco Bulldogs remain unbeaten in 2023 after securing victories in last week's high school football games. The Tigers moved to 2-0 on the season with a win over Noble, and the Bulldogs moved to 3-0 this season by defeating Boone-Apache.
Tuttle
Tuttle traveled to Noble for its second game of the season and scored all 35 points in the first two quarters. Tuttle — ranked third in the Associated Press Class 4A rankings last week — rolled to a 35-7 victory over the Bears.
In Tuttle’s first game of the season, Brady McAdoo helped the Tigers make their way near the end zone before other running backs came in and scored touchdowns. This time around, McAdoo was able to find the end zone a couple of times, and he did so on Tuttle’s first offensive drive.
Right after a long pass play from Jackson Johnson to Major Sharp, McAdoo scored his first touchdown on a 39-yard run to give Tuttle the lead.
Tuttle’s defense has been hungry for turnovers through the first two games, coming up with five against Noble and nine through the team's first two games. Three of Tuttle’s touchdown drives against Noble came after one of those turnovers.
Not long after Noah McDoulett set up a Tuttle touchdown drive with an interception, Johnson found McDoulett for a score.
Up 14-0 in the first quarter, Tuttle used its passing attack and rushing attack to make its way down the field for another touchdown. Shawn Rounsaville finished the drive with a tough run, pushing through defenders on his way to the end zone.
And Tuttle was still not done scoring in the first quarter.
After another Noble turnover, a third Tuttle running back made his way to the end zone. Luke Fallwell got in on the scoring action for Tuttle, and the Tigers held a commanding 28-0 lead after the first quarter.
McAdoo found the end zone a second time for Tuttle in the second quarter on a drive that started after another Noble turnover.
Tuttle led 35-0 at halftime, and Noble added seven points in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Gabe Avelar was one of the leaders for Tuttle with his two interceptions.
Tuttle outscored its first two opponents 76-14, winning both games by double digits.
Tuttle is now ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, and a trip to Class 5A No. 3 Guthrie awaits the Tigers.
Minco
The Minco Bulldogs have won all three of their games by double digits and have scored at least 33 points in those three games.
Minco traveled for a game against Boone-Apache as the eighth-ranked team in Class A and came away with another victory. The Bulldogs took down Boone-Apache 33-23 to stay unbeaten this season.
Minco is now ranked seventh in Class A and is averaging a little more than 38 points per game. A home game against Merritt awaits Minco this week.
