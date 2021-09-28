A strong defensive performance helped the Tuttle Tigers win a battle of two Class 4A favorites.
The Tuttle Tigers and Cushing Tigers entered last week's District 4A-2 matchup at No. 1 and No. 2 in Class 4A in last week's Associated Press rankings. Cushing was 3-0 and entered the game averaging 46 points per game, but the Tuttle defense came up with multiple turnovers and held Cushing to just seven points in a 22-7 victory.
Tuttle used a 16-0 fourth quarter to pull away from its opponent.
Canon West ran for three touchdowns in the win and scored twice in the fourth quarter. His second touchdown run of the game came from the 3-yard line, and Tuttle went up 14-7 after adding two points.
And then the Tuttle defense came up with a crucial play. Gunner Kerr hit the Cushing quarterback, causing a fumble that Tuttle recovered at the 2-yard line. West found the end zone for the third time on the next play, and Tuttle added two more points to go up by 15.
Cushing's first turnover ended up leading to Tuttle's first touchdown. Chance Cobb came up with an interception in the second quarter, and Tuttle was able to score on the following series. West ran for his first touchdown on the series to give Tuttle a 6-0 lead.
Cushing turned the ball over again during the first half, and the ball ended up in the hands of Parrish Terry. Tuttle did not score the rest of the half and went to the second half with a 6-0 lead over Cushing.
Tuttle's defense stood tall early in the second half after Cushing kicked the ball to open the second half and came up with the ball.
But Cushing did get an interception in the third quarter that set the offense deep in Tuttle territory again. Cushing found the end zone on the series after the interception and grabbed a 7-6 lead in the third quarter.
Tuttle's Major Sharp recorded an interception in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers.
Tuttle was No. 1 in the AP poll last week and is still No. 1 in the AP poll this week
Tuttle is currently 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in 4A-2. The Tigers will be at Tecumseh this week.
