EDMOND — The Tuttle Tigers played for gold.
The Tuttle football team competed in the Class 4A state championship game in Edmond on Friday, battling the Clinton Red Tornadoes in a title game that featured two football powerhouses. Tuttle's defense held strong early, but Clinton was overwhelming in its 35-0 victory over the Tigers.
Tuttle's defense had to defend a short field throughout the game. Five of Clinton's six scoring drives started on Tuttle's side of the field. Clinton's first scoring drive was the only one that did not start in Tuttle territory.
The Red Tornadoes got the ball first and moved down the field to open the game. But Tuttle's defense stood up and held Clinton to a field goal to make the score 3-0.
Tuttle's defense stood tall after the offense's first series ended with an interception that started the ensuing drive in Tuttle territory. The defense forced Clinton to kick another field goal that made the score 6-0.
The Red Tornadoes added 15 points in the second quarter and went to the game's second half with a 21-0 lead over the Tigers.
After struggling to move the ball in the first half, Tuttle's offense did get things going a little bit in the second half. The offense picked up the team's first first down of the game on their first offensive series of the second half.
The Tigers also moved their way down the field multiple times in the second half after not getting a single first down in the first half. The Tigers got near the end zone on their final two offensive drives of the game, but Clinton's defense kept the Tigers from finding the end zone in the game.
Canon West was one of the sparks for the Tuttle offense, rushing for 88 yards on 23 carries in the game.
Tuttle's longest offensive play came through the air. Mason Dennis and Blake Stewart combined for a 25-yard pass play.
On defense, Tuttle's CJ Conner and Jake Tucker combined for 25 tackles. Conner led the team with 13 tackles, and Tucker had 12 tackles in the loss.
Tuttle and Clinton entered the game as two of the best teams in Class 4A. The final Associated Press rankings had Tuttle at No 1 and Clinton at No. 3.
Tuttle ended the season with a 13-1 record. The Tigers managed to win double-digit games for the fourth season in a row.
