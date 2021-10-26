Tuttle's defense has stood tall in the team's unbeaten run.
The Tuttle Tigers are the top-ranked team in Class 4A, per Associated Press voters. The Tigers are also 8-0 this season and 5-0 in District 4A-1.
The Tigers' defense has played a key role in Tuttle's success this season and has dominated its eight opponents in 2021. Tuttle is only allowing 6.75 points per game this season.
The team's eight opponents have combined for 54 points in 2021. Meanwhile, the Tigers scored 56 points against Classen SAS at Northeast and 53 points in a win over Ada.
The Tigers have held six of their eight opponents to less than two points this season, and they have shut out two of their eight opponents. Only Harrah (13 points) and Plainview (13 points) have reached double-digit points against the Tigers this season.
In a District 4A-2 matchup with two ranked teams, Tuttle held a Cushing team to just seven points. Cushing entered the game averaging 46 points per game, but Tuttle held its opponent to just seven points in a 22-7 victory.
Turnovers have also played a key role for the Tigers this season. Just in the past two games, Tuttle has recorded three pick-sixes.
The Tigers will look to continue their dominant defense against John Marshall this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.