The Tuttle defense stepped up when the Tigers needed the defense to step up.
The Blanchard Lions found themselves just a yard away from reclaiming a lead over the Tigers in the fourth quarter. Tuttle's CJ Conner made his way to the backfield and forced a fumble that the Tuttle's Harley Andrews recovered to end the threat.
The turnover was one of four turnovers that Tuttle's defense came up with during a 14-13 win over Blanchard in Tuttle on Friday. The win gave the Tigers the District 4A-2 title.
The Lions had one more opportunity to go and score after the fumble, but that drive only went the wrong direction. The drive resulted in two negative plays, an incompletion and an interception by Tuttle's Mark Douglas.
Major Sharp and Dillon Ballard each had an interception for the Tigers.
Tuttle's defense did not allow a touchdown in the victory. Blanchard's touchdowns came on special teams and defense.
The Lions took an early lead on the game's opening kickoff. Lincoln Smith got the ball handed to him after another player received the kick, and Smith took the ball to the end zone after fooling the Tigers.
With Blanchard leading 7-0, Tuttle's offense took advantage of a special teams miscue by Blanchard. That miscue led to the Tigers starting at Blanchard's 5-yard line.
Canon West scored Tuttle's two touchdowns on the ground, and his 5-yard rush got the Tigers on the board.
But the Lions' defense came up with a needed play in the second quarter. With Tuttle's offense driving in a 7-7 game, Smith returned an interception to the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Lions a 13-7 lead.
Blanchard's 13-7 lead held up until the fourth quarter. West recorded his second touchdown run of the game in the period, and the extra point put the Tigers in the lead for good.
The Associated Press had both teams in its Class 4A poll. Tuttle entered the game as the top-ranked team in the class, and Blanchard entered the game at No. 10.
The win moved the Tigers to 10-0 on the season, and they will host Newcastle on Friday in the first round of the playoffs. Newcastle finished fourth in District 4A-1.
Blanchard fell to 7-3 on the season. As the No. 3 team from 4A-2, the Lions will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
Blanchard will play Bethany in the first round of the playoffs. Bethany finished second in 4A-1 and appeared at No. 5 in last week's AP poll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.