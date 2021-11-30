Two football powers will compete for a Class 4A state title.
The Tuttle Tigers and Clinton Red Tornadoes will play one final game this season that will determine a champion. The two football programs enter Friday's game with plenty of tradition, and the teams will be looking to add another gold ball to their tradition.
The two teams have been two of the best teams in Class 4A throughout the season. The records and rankings prove it.
The Associated Press' final poll had Tuttle at No. 1 in the class and had Clinton at No. 3 in the class.
Tuttle enters the game with a 13-0 record on the season, and Clinton enters the game with a 12-1 record on the season. Clinton's only loss came against a ranked Heritage Hall team from Class 3A, and both programs are undefeated against Class 4A teams this season.
The University of Central Oklahoma will be the site of the game. And Friday's game will kick off at 7 p.m.
Playoff runs
The Tigers enter the state championship game after winning two of their first three playoff games by double digits. The Tigers outscored their first three playoff opponents by a combined score of 90-24.
Tuttle began its postseason run with a 34-3 win over Newcastle. The Tigers then beat sixth-ranked Wagoner 28-0 before a 28-21 win over No. 2 Poteau in the semifinals.
As for Clinton, the Red Tornadoes won their first three playoff games by double digits. Clinton outscored its first three playoff opponents 88-28.
Clinton's playoff run began with a 41-14 win over Harrah. The Red Tornadoes then beat No. 7 Bristow 30-7 before beating Elk City 17-7 to advance to the title game.
Recent histories
The two football programs both have illustrious histories that go back decades. But the recent histories for the programs are also strong.
Tuttle is in its second state title game in four seasons. The last time Tuttle advanced to the state title game, it won. Tuttle's last championship appearance took place in 2018, and the Tigers defeated Bethany in the title game.
Clinton's most recent championship game appearance took place last season. The Red Tornadoes fell to Wagoner in the championship game.
Clinton's last state title came in 2012.
