The Tuttle Tigers were able to bounce back.
After suffering a loss on the last play of the game against Blanchard, Tuttle came back and earned a dominant win on the road last week. Tuttle went to Bridge Creek tied for fourth in the Associated Press’ Class 4A rankings, and they took care of business against the Bobcats.
Tuttle scored on five of its six offensive possessions in the first half and earned multiple turnovers on defense in the win. After leading 35-0 at halftime, Tuttle picked up a 38-10 victory in Thursday’s District 4A-2 game.
Mason Dennis and Shawn Rounsaville combined for four of the team’s five touchdowns. Dennis tossed a pair of touchdown passes for Tuttle, and Rounsaville ran for a pair of scores in the victory.
Tuttle got the ball first and made its way down the field on a drive led by long pass play from Dennis to Mark Douglas. Rounsaville capped off the drive with a short touchdown run.
Rounsaville recorded his second touchdown run of the game on Tuttle’s second possession, and the Tigers continued to dominate.
After another defensive stop, Tuttle needed just one play to extend its lead. Dennis and Weston Grounds connected for a touchdown pass.
After a Douglas interception, Tuttle put together a scoring drive that lasted from the first quarter until the second quarter. With Tuttle leading 21-0 in the second quarter, Dennis found Alex Conover for a score.
Another Tuttle player found the end zone for the Tigers on a drive that followed a Major Sharp interception. Blade Mincey recorded a touchdown run for the Tigers, and they took that 35-0 lead to the second half.
Bridge Creek was able to score 10 points in the second half, and Kyler Clapper added a field goal for the Tigers as well.
Tuttle is now ranked seventh in Class 4A ahead of a home game with Tecumseh on Friday. The Tigers are 5-2 on the season, and they are 3-1 in district play.
Bridge Creek fell to 2-5 on the season and 0-4 in district play. The Bobcats host Blanchard on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.