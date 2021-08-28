The Tuttle Tigers opened their season with a shutout victory.
The Tigers battled the Sulphur Bulldogs on the road Friday and moved to 1-0 on the season. Tuttle scored one touchdown in each quarter and came away with a 28-0 victory over its opponent.
Tuttle scored three touchdowns on the ground in the victory. Canon West ran for two scores in the game, and Tyler Woodson added a rushing touchdown to the team's total.
Tuttle and Sulphur each had to punt multiple times before Tuttle's first score, but the Tigers managed to break through before time ran out in the period. After West picked up a first down on fourth down earlier on the drive, he got the ball on fourth down again and scored from around 11 yards out to put Tuttle ahead of Sulphur.
Tuttle held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and held a 14-0 lead at halftime. Dillon Ballard caught two passes for 21 yards in the game, and 14 of those yards came on his touchdown reception from quarterback Mason Dennis in the second quarter.
The Sulphur defense saw a lot of Tuttle's rushing attack, and that attack continued to pay dividends for the Tigers. West scored the team's third touchdown of the game in the third quarter. He scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, and Tuttle held a 21-0 advantage after three quarters.
As the game went on, Sulphur's defense had trouble getting Woodson to the ground. Woodson was able to break off a 55-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and he finished that touchdown run by running over a Sulphur defender while making his way to the end zone.
Woodson surpassed 100 rushing yards in the victory to go along with his touchdown run.
Now sitting at 1-0 on the season, the Tigers will have their home opener next week. Tuttle will host Plainview.
