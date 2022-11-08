The two area football teams in District 4A-2 get to play at home.
The fifth-ranked Tuttle Tigers and sixth-ranked Lions ended up taking the top two spots in the district, finishing ahead of third-ranked Bethany and ninth-ranked Newcastle in the district standings. In a highly competitive top part of the district, district points decided the top three spots.
Tuttle, Blanchard and Bethany all ended the regular season at 6-1 in district play, and the head-to-head tiebreaker got taken out of play after no team defeated two of the other teams.
Tuttle
The Tuttle Tigers ended up with the most district points and ended up taking the first spot in the district because of that. Tuttle ended up with 71 district points in district play.
The Tigers now get to host Chickasha on Friday, and they enter the postseason with a record of 8-2 and four wins in a row. Chickasha finished fourth in District 4A-1 and owns a 7-3 record this season.
By advancing to the playoffs again, Tuttle was able to extend one of the state's longest playoff streaks.
Blanchard
The Blanchard Lions finished district play with 68 district points, good enough to secure the second spot and a chance to play at home in the postseason. Blanchard's playoff streak is up to three seasons in a row.
The Lions enter the playoffs with a 7-3 record on the season after going 6-1 in district play. Blanchard now gets to host the Weatherford Eagles in the first round.
Weatherford finished third in District 4A-1 and is 5-4 on the season.
