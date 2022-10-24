A pair of area football teams in Class 4A earned wins.
Class 4A No. 7 Tuttle and No. 6 Blanchard were both victorious in District 4A-2 games last week. Tuttle defeated Tecumseh at home, and Blanchard earned a road win over Bridge Creek.
Tuttle
The Tuttle Tigers scored on two sides of the football.
The Tuttle Tigers found different ways to score in a 40-6 victory. Along with every offensive touchdown, the Tigers also picked up two defensive touchdowns in the District 4A-2 win.
Tuttle’s defense forced four turnovers in the win over Tecumseh, and all four of those turnovers led to points. Jake Tucker scored both defensive touchdowns for the Tigers.
Offensively, Tuttle got a touchdown run and pass from quarterback Mason Dennis. Shawn Rounsaville added a pair of touchdown runs in the win as well.
Tuttle scored its first points on its second offensive drive of the game. Dennis scored by himself, finding the end zone for a rushing touchdown.
And Tuttle’s defense stepped up on the ensuing drive for Tecumseh. Adrian Avelar made his way through Tecumseh players and forced a fumble that Tucker picked up and took to the end zone to give Tuttle a 13-0 lead.
Tuttle’s third touchdown came on the drive after Mark Douglas recorded the first of his two interceptions for the Tigers. Dennis’ second touchdown came through the air on a pass to Weston Grounds.
Tucker also returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter, adding to his performance. The Tigers went to the second half with a commanding 26-0 lead over Tecumseh.
Rounsaville added his two touchdown runs in the second half, and Tecumseh was able to score in the fourth quarter. One of Rounsaville’s touchdowns came on a drive after Douglas' second interception.
The Tigers enter a matchup at Newcastle this week with a 6-2 record on the season. Tuttle has won two games in a row and is now 4-1 in district play.
Blanchard
The Blanchard Lions extended their win streak by picking up another win.
The Lions picked up a 47-0 victory over Bridge Creek last week for their sixth win in a row after an 0-2 start to the season. The Lions improved to 6-2 on the season, and they are now 5-0 in District 4A-2 ahead of a matchup at Bethany this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.