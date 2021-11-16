Two area football teams in Class 4A advanced in the postseason.
The Tuttle Tigers and Blanchard Lions competed in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday and came away with victories. The Associated Press has Tuttle as the No. 1 team in Class 4A and has Blanchard as the No. 9 team in the class.
Tuttle got to play at home after winning the District 4A-2 title, and Blanchard played its game on the road after a third-place finish in the same district.
Tuttle
The Tigers hosted the Newcastle Racers for the second time this season last week, and the result was the same as the first meeting. Tuttle picked up a 34-3 win in the second meeting after a 35-7 win in the regular season, moving to 11-0 on the season with the victory.
The Racers got the ball first and took up a good chunk of the first quarter on their opening drive. But the drive did not result in a touchdown, and Newcastle hit a field goal for its only three points of the game.
Tuttle's offense then had to punt, and Newcastle was driving again before the defense came up with a turnover. Jake Tucker picked off a Newcastle pass to end the drive and set up Tuttle's first scoring drive of the game.
Canon West made his mark on the game for the Tigers, stepping up in multiple areas of the game. West recorded three touchdowns on offense and had an interception on defense.
West's first touchdown run came on the drive after Tucker's interception in the second quarter. He scored from 46 yards to give Tuttle the lead for good.
And Newcastle's situation started to deteriorate with that touchdown.
A Newcastle player could not make a clean catch on the kickoff after Tuttle's scoring drive, and the Tigers came up with a recovery deep in Newcastle territory. West found the end zone again, scoring from 7 yards outs to put Tuttle up 10.
With Tuttle leading 13-3 in the second quarter, a West interception set up another scoring drive. He scored from a yard out, and Tuttle led 20-3 after the extra point.
Newcastle put together a long drive in the second quarter, but that drive also ended in a turnover. Tuttle came up with a fumble recovery, and the team kept a 17-point lead.
Tuttle's first touchdown from a player not named West came in the third quarter. Brady McAdoo found the end zone on a 43-yard run to extend the team's lead.
And the team added a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter after another long Newcastle drive ended in a turnover. Major Sharp came up with a fumble recovery with Newcastle near the end zone, and he scored on the play.
With the win, Tuttle has now won at least one playoff game four seasons in a row.
Tuttle will get to host another playoff game this week, and the Tigers will host Wagoner on Friday. The AP has Wagoner as Class 4A's sixth-ranked team.
Blanchard
The Blanchard Lions pulled off an upset when it comes to rankings and district standings. The AP put Bethany in a tie for No. 7 in Class 4A, and the Bronchos finished second in District 4A-1.
But neither of those things mattered.
The Lions came away with a 24-21 victory over the Bronchos to advance to the second round. Blanchard has now won at least one playoff game two seasons in a row.
The Lions will be at Poteau on Friday. The AP has Poteau as its second-ranked team in Class 4A.
