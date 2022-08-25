Multiple area teams will begin their seasons Friday.
In total, seven teams from across the area will begin their seasons this week. The teams are competing during Zero Week, meaning they each get a week without a game during the regular season.
Chickasha is one of the teams competing this week, and the Fightin' Chicks will compete on the road. The Fightin' Chicks and El Reno Indians will renew a rivalry in El Reno on Friday.
Chickasha and El Reno will meet for the first time since 2019. Chickasha's last win over El Reno came in 2016.
As for the other teams in the area, Dibble and Rush Springs will be at home. Minco, Tuttle, Bridge Creek and Cyril will play their season openers on the road.
Two of the area teams will meet each other Friday evening. The Dibble Demons and Minco Bulldogs will face off against each other in Dibble.
Tuttle will be at Cache this week, and Bridge Creek will be at Lexington. Cyril will be on the road against Corn Bible Academy, and Rush Springs will host Empire.
