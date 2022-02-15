The Chickasha football program has a new leader.
After a search that lasted multiple months, the Chickasha Board of Education approved the hiring of a new head football coach during Monday's board meeting. After exiting executive session, Superintendent Rick Croslin recommended the hiring of Eric Gibson.
The recommendation got unanimous approval.
Croslin said that the position got posted in November, and there were around 48 applicants. He said there was a committee of parents and staff members that a board member oversaw that helped narrow the search down to three finalists, and those finalists got interviewed last week.
Chickasha has found a coach with coaching experience at the high school level and college level. Gibson's previous stop took place at Lawton Eisenhower, where he led that football program.
Gibson replaces longtime head coach Jerry Don Bray at the helm of the program. Bray is still working with Chickasha Public Schools, but he stepped down as the program's head coach.
