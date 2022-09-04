The Fightin' Chicks kept fighting.
Despite trailing by 31 points at halftime, the Chickasha football team picked up a little momentum in the second half of Friday's game in Chickasha. The Fightin' Chicks got a turnover, scored a touchdown in the third quarter and played even with a Marlow team tied for ninth in the Associated Press' Class 3A poll at the time.
But an offensive onslaught from the Outlaws in the first half was too much to overcome, and Chickasha fell to 1-1 on the season with a 45-14 defeat.
The game looked like it might be a back-and-forth affair after the two teams traded touchdowns on their opening offensive possessions. Marlow got the ball first and marched down the field for a touchdown, but Chickasha got the ball next and did the same.
A short touchdown run got the Outlaws on the board first, and the extra point put them up 7-0 in the first quarter.
And then it was Chickasha's turn.
The Fightin' Chicks got the running game going early, and that continued to be a strength for the offense after a strong opening game against El Reno. The Fightin' Chicks ran for over 200 yards against El Reno and did the same against Marlow on Friday.
Ma'lek Murphy went well over 100 yards on the ground for the second time this season. He also ran for both touchdowns, giving him three rushing touchdowns on the season.
Cade Rayburn, Landon Bowen and James Harrell also saw a little success on the ground behind Chickasha's offensive line. Murphy finished Chickasha's first scoring drive with a 13-yard touchdown run, and Chickasha tied the game at seven on the extra point.
The Outlaws then rattled off 31 unanswered points to finish the half.
Entering the second half down 38-7, Chickasha kept fighting and gained a little momentum after the defense got a stop on Marlow's first offensive drive of the second half. Bowen ended the drive by recording an interception, and Chickasha was able to keep Marlow scoreless in the third quarter.
And Chickasha's drive after the interception was led by the rushing attack. Murphy had two long runs on the drive, and one of those runs was a 54-yard touchdown run.
With the loss to Marlow, Chickasha currently sits at 1-1 on the season. Chickasha does not have a game this week, but the Fightin' Chicks will host Anadarko next week.
