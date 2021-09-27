WEATHERFORD — The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks got the ground game going.
Chickasha ran the ball early and often during the team's District 4A-1 opener in Weatherford on Friday. Chickasha's rushing attack went past 300 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns in a 24-13 win over a Weatherford team ranked sixth in the Associated Press' Class 4A poll.
Chickasha showed it was going try to establish the run game, and the Fightin' Chicks accomplished that mission on the first drive. Chickasha's offense got the ball first and marched down the field on a scoring drive that took up a good chunk of the first quarter.
Ma'lek Murphy carried a heavy load in Chickasha's rushing attack, and he found the end zone on a short touchdown run to give Chickasha the lead. Chickasha led 7-0 after the extra point, and that scoring drive ended with 5:40 left in the first quarter.
Chickasha never trailed in the victory.
Chickasha's defense also made plenty of big plays in the victory, including one on Weatherford's second offensive play of the game. On that play, the Fightin' Chicks came up with a fumble recovery to set the offense up in Weatherford territory.
The Fightin' Chicks did not find the end zone on the drive after the turnover, but a Price Molder field goal gave the team a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, and that score remained the same until the third quarter.
Weatherford's best offensive drive of the first half ended near the end zone. The Fightin' Chicks stepped up and came up with a crucial stop on fourth down to keep the Eagles from scoring their first points.
Chickasha's offense did not get the ball first in the second half, but the Fightin' Chicks still scored on their opening offensive possession. A pass completion to Tae'Shon Richardson moved the ball forward in Weatherford territory.
Quarterback Cade Rayburn did not throw a touchdown pass, but he did run for two scores in the victory. He finished off Chickasha's first scoring drive of the second half with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Weatherford managed to find the end zone in the third quarter, but Chickasha held a 17-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter. Rayburn scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles scored their final seven points in the quarter as well.
Chickasha has now won two games in a row and is 3-1 on the season. Sitting at 1-0 in district play, Chickasha will host Clinton on Friday.
Clinton is currently ranked fourth in the same AP poll as Weatherford, but that ranking could change in this week's poll.
