Rush Springs’ football season will begin in September.
Rush Springs has released an official schedule, and head coach Mason Anthony’s team will begin the 2021 campaign Sept. 3. The Redskins will travel to Cordell for their season opener against the Blue Devils.
Rush Springs will also play a road game against Watonga (Sept. 10) and a home game against Boone-Apache (Sept. 17) before heading to district play. The Redskins are in a district with eight teams and have seven scheduled district games.
Rush Springs will play four home games in the 2021 campaign, including the game against Boone-Apache. Rush Springs will also host Dibble (Sept. 24), Stratford (Oct. 14) and Wynnewood (Oct. 22).
The team’s road games will include the games against Cordell and Watonga. Rush Springs will also take on Wayne (Oct. 1), Ringling (Oct. 8), Elmore City-Pernell (Oct. 29) and Healdton (Nov. 5).
Anthony is entering his third season at the helm of the Rush Springs football program.
Rush Springs picked up four victories during the 2020 season. The Redskins defeated Cordell, Watonga, Stratford and Wynnewood last season.
