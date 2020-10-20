The Rush Springs Redskins added another win to their total.
The Redskins traveled to Stratford on Saturday to face the Bulldogs in a District A-4 matchup. Rush Springs snapped a losing streak of four games with a 46-13 victory. The Redskins moved to 3-4 on the season with the victory and moved to 1-3 in district play.
Rush Springs scored seven touchdowns in the victory, and six of those touchdowns came on the ground. Quarterback Zane Harper and running back Kade Worden each totaled three touchdowns in the win.
Harper ran for all three of his touchdowns. Worden ran for two scores and caught a touchdown pass as well.
Rush Springs never trailed in the victory, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a Harper touchdown run. The Redskins went to the second quarter with a 6-0 advantage over the Bulldogs.
Harper scored his second touchdown in the second quarter, running for a score to give Rush Springs a 12-0 lead.
Worden’s two touchdown runs came later in the second quarter. He took a direct snap on his first touchdown and took another direct snap when Rush Springs went for two. He was successful and gave his team a 20-0 lead.
A pass from Harper to JT Crabb set the Redskins up with first-and-goal near the end zone on their final scoring drive of the first half. Worden finished the drive with his second touchdown run, and Rush Springs went to halftime with a 26-0 lead over Stratford.
Rush Springs put up 14 points in the third quarter, outscoring Stratford 14-6 in the period. After faking a pass outside, Harper found a lane and sprinted to the end zone for his third touchdown of the game and the team's first touchdown of the second half.
With Rush Springs up 33-0, Caden Moore scored a touchdown on the ground in the third quarter. The Redskins held a 40-0 lead after the extra point.
Stratford was eventually able to end the shutout in the third quarter.
Rush Springs’ final touchdown of the game came through the air. Haygon Jennings tossed a short touchdown pass to Worden.
Rush Springs’ next scheduled game is Saturday at Wynnewood.
