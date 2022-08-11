Rush Springs wants to bounce back.
Tim Beard is back as the program's head coach after two previous stints with the program. The former Rush Springs standout is excited about being in charge again, and the program is ready for the season.
Beard said everyone surrounding the program is looking to bounce back in 2022.
“We are at an all-time high for this season,” he said. “Last year was rough, and we are bound and determined to make it right this year.
“The summer has flown by as usual, but the kids are excited to put the work in and have displayed that the whole summer.”
Beard is excited about the fact that Rush Springs will return a large group of starters. He is also excited about the team's depth.
“We only graduated a couple of starters from last year's group … maybe a few in different positions,” Beard said. “This will give us an advantage.
“We will have good numbers this year, but a lot of them will be young. [It will be] great for them to get experience.”
Beard believes the offensive line will be a strength for Rush Springs this season.
Beard is hoping the way Rush Springs plays on the field during the season will translate off the field as well. He hopes the effort the players have and will put in will lead to a playoff berth.
“You will see the Redskins play with total heart and guts. Both of these attributes will take you far in life. We are going to play the game the correct way,” he said. “We are going to fight and claw and scrap our way into the playoffs. That is our only goal.”
Rush Springs will open its season with a home game against Empire on Aug. 26.
