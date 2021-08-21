Rush Springs coaches and players are ready for the 2021 season.
Head coach Mason Anthony is now in his third season at the helm of the Rush Springs program, and he is excited about what could happen during the season. He called this season a “fresh start.”
“After the chaos of last year and how our season ended, we’re very excited for 2021,” Anthony said. “It’s going to be a fresh start for everyone ... but we’re excited for the opportunity a new season presents.”
Rush Springs was supposed to play Crescent in the Class A postseason last year, but the team's season came to a premature end due to COVID-19.
But with a new season on the horizon, Anthony is hoping his team can build on a strong summer that included a break from the sport. That break helped bring back some energy to the program.
“Our summer has been great so far,” Anthony said in July. “(We) came back after dead week with a renewed energy and hunger.”
Being able to go to camps and compete in 7-on-7 helped Rush Springs. Anthony is proud of the summer the program has had.
“I’m very proud of the commitment by our coaching staff and the great team chemistry we’ve developed this summer,” he said.
Anthony mentioned small schematic changes when asked what fans and teams can expect to see during the 2021 season. He also expects a new kind of energy.
“Some minor changes schematically, but the biggest thing is a different energy than we’ve shown the past two years,” Anthony said. "Our past two teams have laid the foundation for these classes coming up, and we’re starting to build upon it.
“We have a lot of youth stepping up ... but we see it as a positive with all these new faces that are motivated and have something to prove.”
Despite new faces, Anthony believes that team chemistry is one of the team's strengths going forward.
“We believe our strength will be in our team chemistry,” he said. “We have guys willing to go to war for each other and fly around while having fun. Our run game is something we believe will be a major strength for us, as well as our front seven defensively."
For Rush Springs to have success, Anthony believes that the team has to remain focused at all times. Rush Springs cannot look past an opponent if it wants to have success.
“Keys for us will be to take it one week at a time," Anthony said. “You can’t take a week off with our schedule.
“This season is going to be tough, as is every season with the teams we play, but we’re excited for the challenge and opportunity it presents for our program and culture to continue to take positive steps.”
Anthony said that the team is a combination of youth with experience.
“We have a lot of youth, but we also have a lot of familiar faces that help provide experience and leadership on the field and in the locker room,” Anthony said.
Rush Springs scheduled its season opener for Sept. 3. The Redskins will travel to Cordell to face the Blue Devils.
