Rush Springs football is one of just two area football teams without a loss this season.
Rush Springs enters Friday’s road game against Boone-Apache with a record of 2-0 this season and will look to start 3-0 for the second season in a row under second-year head coach Mason Anthony. If Rush Springs wants to start 3-0, it will have to get through an Apache team with a record of 1-1 on the season.
Rush Springs enters the matchup with wins over Cordell and Watonga. The team scored just seven points in a 7-3 win over Cordell but scored 45 points in a 45-18 win over Watonga last week.
Apache opened the season with a win over Wayne and fell to Crescent in its second game of the season.
Rush Springs is attempting to build on a 6-5 record in a 2019 season that ended with a postseason appearance in Class A.
