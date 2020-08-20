The Rush Springs Redskins are looking to add to the success they built in 2019.
In head coach Mason Anthony’s first season, the Redskins advanced to the Class A postseason after missing the playoffs in 2018. Rush Springs ended up going 6-5, finishing with the program’s first winning record since 2011.
Now, Rush Springs is looking to improve on its 6-5 season and advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. Last year’s squad laid the groundwork, and this year’s squad is looking to add to it.
“We aim to build on the foundation we laid last year as a program by going beyond just making the playoffs,” Anthony said. “We plan to make some noise in our district this year.”
To be able to do that and compete in a district that features the defending Class A state champion, Anthony says health will be a major factor going forward. He also said that if Rush Springs wants to succeed, it cannot overlook any of its opponents.
“We were bit by the injury bug pretty hard last year and still had a great season. We know if we stay healthy, we can be a lot more dynamic,” Anthony said. “No. 2 would be taking this season one week at a time. We have a tough schedule that we're excited about, but we know there's not a single opponent we can overlook.”
Kade Worden is one player Rush Springs has high expectations for as a linebacker and running back. VYPE named Worden to its preseason Class A All-VYPE team at linebacker. Anthony also mentioned that Zane Harper is moving to the quarterback position after being a receiver, and he has brought excitement in the move.
“He's had us really excited this summer about what he'll be able to do this fall,” Anthony said about Harper.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthony is ready for the football season to get started and believes in his team. He wants to get Rush Springs back to being a football power.
“We want to put Rush Springs back where it's supposed to be as the standard for Oklahoma high school football,” Anthony said. “We've got a lot of work to do, but this season is an opportunity to take that next step to get there.”
Rush Springs has scheduled its season opener for Sept. 4. The Redskins will host the Cordell Blue Devils.
