The Rush Springs Redskins are stringing together victories.
Rush Springs opened the season with two wins in a row but then lost its next four games to fall to 2-4 on the season. But the Redskins have gotten back to .500 on the season with a pair of district victories in a row.
Rush Springs outscored its last two opponents by a margin of 95-27, defeating Stratford and Wynnewood in those two games. The Redskins scored at least 45 points in both of those games and have scored 45 points or more three times this season.
Rush Springs started its streak with a 46-13 win over Stratford and followed that win up with a 49-14 win over Wynnewood last week. The Redskins are now 4-4 on the season and are 2-3 in District A-4.
After back-to-back road games, Rush Springs returns home this week to face the Elmore City-Pernell Badgers on Friday.
