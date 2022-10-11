A pair of area football teams in Class A picked up wins last week.
The Rush Springs Redskins and Dibble Demons both compete in District A-4, and both teams picked up key district wins last week. Rush Springs hosted Wayne and Dibble hosted Elmore City-Pernell.
Rush Springs managed to follow up a win with another victory last week. Following a 24-16 win over Healdton, Rush Springs picked up a 20-16 win over Wayne to secure its first winning streak since 2020.
By winning its last two games, Rush Springs managed to surpass last season's win total. After a 1-9 season in 2021, Rush Springs is currently 2-4 on the season and 2-1 in district play.
Two of Rush Springs' four losses came by single digits. Rush Springs travels to Wynnewood on Thursday.
As for Dibble, the Demons were able to snap a losing streak of two games. They picked up their first district victory of the season last week by earning a 44-6 victory over Elmore City-Pernell.
Dibble also sits at 2-4 on the season, and the Demons are 1-2 in district play. Dibble plays at Healdton on Thursday.
