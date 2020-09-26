Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.