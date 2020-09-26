TUTTLE — The Tuttle Tigers remain unbeaten.
In a battle of 3-0 teams, the Tuttle Tigers and Cushing Tigers began District 4A-2 play at Tuttle’s Bill Hinkle Field on Friday. Behind Tyler Woodson’s dominant performance, Tuttle moved to 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in 4A-2 with a 42-21 victory.
Tuttle jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in the game.
Woodson ran for 214 yards and two scores in the game, but his first touchdown came in the receiving game. Tuttle got the ball first and drove down the field, scoring on a touchdown pass from Jayden Seebold to Woodson. Seebold accounted for four Tuttle touchdowns in the win.
Not long after the team's first touchdown, Tuttle found itself with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Nathan Ross set Tuttle up deep in Cushing territory with an interception, and Seebold eventually found Bode Brooks from a yard out for the second of his three touchdown passes.
Tuttle took a 14-0 lead to the second quarter but saw that lead cut in half after a Cushing touchdown and extra point. Seebold ran for a 13-yard score in the quarter to extend Tuttle’s lead.
Tuttle led 21-14 at halftime and put together a 21-7 second half.
Woodson’s two touchdown runs came in the second half and accounted for 125 of his 214 yards. His first touchdown run went 72 yards, and his second touchdown run went for 53 yards.
Mason Stokes also had a big day for Tuttle, catching five passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. The extra point after his touchdown catch from Seebold gave the Tigers a commanding 35-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
Cushing struck quickly and got within 14 points, but Woodson’s 53-yard score ended any momentum.
Tuttle is now 4-0 for the third season in a row with the win over Cushing. Without any changes, Tuttle will host Tecumseh next week.
Other results
Blanchard is now 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in 4A-2. The Lions took down John Marshall on Thursday by a score of 46-33.
Bridge Creek fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in District 3A-1 with a 52-12 loss to Kingfisher.
In Class A, Dibble moved to 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in District A-4 with a 37-18 win over Rush Springs. Rush Springs fell to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in A-4.
Minco is now 3-1 overall and 1-0 in District A-2 after a 48-6 win over Carnegie.
In Class B, Alex is now 3-2 after a 64-32 win over Cyril. Cyril is now 1-4 on the season.
