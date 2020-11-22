The Tuttle Tigers picked up another victory in the Class 4A postseason.
The Tigers hosted Newcastle in Tuttle on Friday in the second round of the playoffs and moved to 2-0 against the Racers this season by picking up a 31-21 victory.
Newcastle turned the ball over on its first three possessions, and those turnovers led to a 17-0 Tuttle run to start the game. Newcastle turned the ball over four times in the game.
Tuttle's first score came after a Bode Brooks interception on defense. Running back Canon West scored from 7 yards out to give the Tigers the lead.
With a 7-0 lead, the Tigers came up with a fumble recovery on Newcastle's second offensive possession and ended up with another touchdown on offense. On Tuttle's first offensive play after the turnover, quarterback Jayden Seebold found Hunter Anderson for a 35-yard touchdown.
Anderson went past the 100-yard receiving mark for the Tigers. Seebold recorded two touchdown passes and a touchdown run in the victory and now has six touchdowns in two playoff games.
Dillon Ballard recorded Tuttle's second interception in the first quarter, and the ensuing drive led to a Bryce Legg field goal in the second quarter. That field goal gave the Tigers a 17-0 lead over the Racers.
Tuttle extended its lead to 24-3 in the second quarter after a Seebold touchdown run and extra point. The Tigers went to halftime with a 24-10 lead.
Leading 24-13 in the third quarter, the Tigers faced a fourth-and-long at Newcastle's 26-yard line. After Seebold dropped back and found West with the pass, West made his way through the opposing defense and found the end zone for a touchdown.
Tuttle held a 31-13 lead after the extra point, and Newcastle added the final eight points in the fourth quarter.
Tuttle moved to 11-1 on the season with the victory. Its next scheduled game is a road game with Wagoner in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
Other results
The Blanchard Lions are also heading to the Class 4A quarterfinals. Because of COVID-19, the Lions ended up playing Tecumseh in the second round and came away with a 47-6 victory over the Savages.
As of right now, the Lions will host Bristow this week.
The Alex Longhorns are still alive in the Class B playoffs after taking down Empire on the road Friday, picking up a 38-20 victory. As of now, Alex will travel to Shattuck this week.
Dibble and Minco both lost in the Class A postseason.
