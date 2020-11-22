Tuttle

Tuttle's Hunter Anderson carries the ball during a previous game at Tuttle's Bill Hinkle Field.

 Austin Litterell

The Tuttle Tigers picked up another victory in the Class 4A postseason.

The Tigers hosted Newcastle in Tuttle on Friday in the second round of the playoffs and moved to 2-0 against the Racers this season by picking up a 31-21 victory. 

Newcastle turned the ball over on its first three possessions, and those turnovers led to a 17-0 Tuttle run to start the game. Newcastle turned the ball over four times in the game.

Tuttle's first score came after a Bode Brooks interception on defense. Running back Canon West scored from 7 yards out to give the Tigers the lead.

With a 7-0 lead, the Tigers came up with a fumble recovery on Newcastle's second offensive possession and ended up with another touchdown on offense. On Tuttle's first offensive play after the turnover, quarterback Jayden Seebold found Hunter Anderson for a 35-yard touchdown.

Anderson went past the 100-yard receiving mark for the Tigers. Seebold recorded two touchdown passes and a touchdown run in the victory and now has six touchdowns in two playoff games.

Dillon Ballard recorded Tuttle's second interception in the first quarter, and the ensuing drive led to a Bryce Legg field goal in the second quarter. That field goal gave the Tigers a 17-0 lead over the Racers.

Tuttle extended its lead to 24-3 in the second quarter after a Seebold touchdown run and extra point. The Tigers went to halftime with a 24-10 lead.

Leading 24-13 in the third quarter, the Tigers faced a fourth-and-long at Newcastle's 26-yard line. After Seebold dropped back and found West with the pass, West made his way through the opposing defense and found the end zone for a touchdown.

Tuttle held a 31-13 lead after the extra point, and Newcastle added the final eight points in the fourth quarter.

Tuttle moved to 11-1 on the season with the victory. Its next scheduled game is a road game with Wagoner in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Other results 

The Blanchard Lions are also heading to the Class 4A quarterfinals. Because of COVID-19, the Lions ended up playing Tecumseh in the second round and came away with a 47-6 victory over the Savages.

As of right now, the Lions will host Bristow this week.

The Alex Longhorns are still alive in the Class B playoffs after taking down Empire on the road Friday, picking up a 38-20 victory. As of now, Alex will travel to Shattuck this week.

Dibble and Minco both lost in the Class A postseason.

 

