ALTUS — Despite doubts that any part of the football season would happen this fall, the Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks took the field in Altus on Friday for their season opener.
Despite turning the ball over four times in the first half, Chickasha took a 37-0 lead to the second half and eventually secured a 47-14 win over the Bulldogs. Now 1-0, Chickasha has won its last three season openers.
Chickasha’s first touchdown of the season did not come on offense or defense. It came on special teams after Ronald Givens blocked an Altus punt and scored a touchdown on the same play, giving Chickasha a 6-0 lead.
Cayss Lowery threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half, and three of those five touchdown passes went to Tae’shon Richardson. The first touchdown connection between the two players gave Chickasha a 12-0 lead in the first quarter.
Richardson’s second touchdown catch of the game came later in the first half on an 87-yard connection that gave the Fightin’ Chicks a 30-0 lead. The quarterback and receiver also connected for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Between Chickasha’s first offensive touchdown and going up 30-0, Ma’lek Murphy ran for a touchdown to put Chickasha up 18-0. The Fightin’ Chicks took a 24-0 lead when Lowery found Kaden Stephenson for a long score.
Chickasha’s final touchdown of the first half came on a touchdown connection between Lowery and Xavier Copeland-McFadden.
Juan DeLeon hit a field goal in the second half to complete the scoring for Chickasha. Altus cashed in on a couple of late turnovers to eventually get to 14 points in the game.
The Chickasha defense was able to keep the Altus offense in check throughout the night. Altus had trouble getting past the line of scrimmage for a majority of the game and also turned the ball over.
Next game
The Fightin’ Chicks have scheduled their home opener for Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. and will also honor their seniors that night. Chickasha scheduled Marlow for its home opener.
The two teams have played the past two seasons after a long hiatus. Chickasha won both of those meetings.
Marlow moved down to Class 2A from Class 3A.
Other results
Three other area teams competed Friday, and one of those teams came away with a victory.
The Tuttle Tigers started the season with a victory. The Tigers hosted Sulphur and got to 1-0 on the season with a 28-7 victory.
The Alex Longhorns fell to 0-1 after losing to Destiny Christian, and the Cyril Pirates fell to 0-1 with a loss to Wilson.
