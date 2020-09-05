The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks were unable to overcome second-half turnovers Friday.
Chickasha hosted the Marlow Outlaws Friday and was looking to start the season with two wins in two games. Despite a 7-0 halftime lead, the Fightin’ Chicks suffered a 24-21 loss to the Outlaws.
Chickasha only had one offensive possession in the first quarter and moved the ball before the Marlow defense earned a stop. Chickasha’s first drive started with a pass completion from Ma’lek Murphy.
Neither team was able to score in the first quarter.
Chickasha put together the only scoring drive of the first half, scoring a touchdown late in the second quarter. Murphy finished the scoring drive with a short touchdown run.
The Chickasha defense forced a stop on fourth down, recovered a fumble and picked off a Jace Gilbert pass in the first half. Ben Bowens recorded the interception for the Fightin' Chicks.
But the turnover battle went Marlow’s way after halftime.
The Fightin’ Chicks turned the ball over on their second play of the third quarter, and the Outlaws were able to put points on the board not long after that turnover. Gilbert’s touchdown run got the Outlaws on the board, and the extra point evened the game at seven points apiece.
Chickasha was able to came with a response and got help from Lowery and Kaden Stephenson. The two players connected on a pass that set the Chicks up near the end zone.
After Chickasha lost yards, Lowery eventually found Ronald Givens for a touchdown pass to give Chickasha the lead again. Chickasha held a 14-7 lead after three quarters.
But the Outlaws took advantage of more Chickasha turnovers in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 points off of those turnovers. A field goal after a Chickasha turnover made the score 14-10 in favor of Chickasha.
Following an interception by the Marlow defense, the Outlaws put together a scoring drive and took a 17-14 lead. Not long after Marlow took the lead, Blake Harris returned an interception for a touchdown to extend Marlow’s lead.
With Chickasha trailing 24-14, Lowery ran for a score. Chickasha got the ball back with a chance to move down the field and take the lead again, but the offense ended up stalling.
Now 1-1 on the season, Chickasha has an off week because of its Zero Week game against Altus. Chickasha has scheduled a home game with Anadarko on Sept. 18.
Other results
Four area football teams picked up victories Friday.
The Alex Longhorns defeated Tipton 66-20 to get to 1-1 on the season after a loss to Destiny Christian during Zero Week. Tuttle is off to a 2-0 start following a 23-12 win over Plainview.
Rush Springs beat Cordell 7-3 to get to 1-0, and Minco is now 1-0 on the season after a 14-6 win over Dibble. Blanchard, Bridge Creek and Cyril suffered losses with Dibble.
