BLANCHARD — The Blanchard Lions are off to a strong start in district play.
Blanchard scored four touchdowns off of four Ada turnovers in Blanchard on Friday, totaling 25 points off those turnovers in a 33-0 victory. The win was Blanchard's second in a row and moved the Lions to 3-2 on the season and 2-0 in District 4A-2.
Blanchard head coach Jeff Craig talked about the importance of quarterback play before the season, and two Blanchard quarterbacks accounted for at least one touchdown in the win. Colby Langford ran for two scores, and Chase Fox threw for a touchdown against the Cougars.
Langford, Fox and Zach Garrett were the three leading rushers in a rushing attack that surpassed 200 rushing yards in the victory.
Blanchard and Ada were unable to put points on the board in the first quarter, but two Ada turnovers eventually came back to bite the Cougars in the first half. Blanchard’s Lincoln Smith intercepted two Ada passes, and the Lions were able to take advantage of both interceptions.
Following Smith’s first interception in the first quarter, the Lions put together a scoring drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown run from Langford in the second quarter to give the Lions a 6-0 lead. Langford also scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Smith intercepted another pass in the second quarter, and the Lions eventually extended their lead with a Fox touchdown pass. Fox did plenty of damage with his legs on the drive before eventually finding Gabe Barres for a 5-yard touchdown.
The Lions led 12-0 at halftime and did not take long to extend that lead in the third quarter, scoring on their opening drive of the second half. A series of big plays got the Lions near the end zone, and Garrett’s 1-yard touchdown run gave the Lions an 18-0 lead over the Cougars. The Lions went for two and went up 20-0.
The Blanchard defense made things tough on Ada’s offense throughout the night. That defense joined the offense with a touchdown in the third quarter.
With Ada backed up, linebacker Jacob Maston sacked the Ada quarterback in the end zone and forced a fumble in the process. Ryder Wiese jumped on the ball in the end zone to secure another touchdown for the Lions.
Langford's second touchdown run came after another Ada turnover. The extra point after Langford’s touchdown run in the fourth quarter completed the scoring.
If it takes place, Blanchard's next scheduled game is a road game against Classen SAS at NE on Thursday.
Other results
The Tuttle Tigers are still unbeaten, moving to 5-0 with a 40-7 win over Tecumseh. The Tigers are now 2-0 in 4A-2.
In Class A, the Minco Bulldogs won their third game in a row to get to 4-1 on the season. Minco moved to 2-0 in District A-2 with a 22-20 win over Cordell.
Dibble is now 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in District A-4. The Demons won their third game in a row, taking down Healdton 34-22. Rush Springs fell to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in A-4 with a 53-13 loss to Wayne.
Cyril moved to 2-4 on the season and 1-0 in District B-3 last week. The Pirates picked up a 52-28 win over Central High.
