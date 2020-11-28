BLANCHARD — Before the season, Blanchard head coach Jeff Craig said that missing out on the playoffs in 2019 "weighed heavily" on the minds of those involved with the Blanchard football program.
Out for redemption, the Lions are in the Class 4A semifinals after a win over Bristow in Blanchard on Friday. Led by Colby Langford's 158 yards through the air and three touchdown passes, the Lions made enough plays to hold off the Pirates in a 21-18 win.
Bristow picked up early momentum after recording an interception on its first defensive series. Despite starting its first offensive series in Blanchard territory, Bristow had to settle for a field goal and an early 3-0 lead.
Langford managed to find Tyler Blackburn for a 40-yard score in the first quarter, and Blanchard went to the second quarter with a 7-3 lead over Bristow.
Both defenses stepped up throughout the second quarter, but Bristow's offense had the last laugh of the first half. The Pirates ended up scoring a 2-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock and took an 11-7 lead to the second half.
Blanchard's Whit Carpenter finished the game with two catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. Those stats came on the lone scoring drive of the third quarter.
Langford and Carpenter first connected for a 46-yard gain before eventually connecting for a 16-yard touchdown on third-and-15. After catching the pass from Langford, Carpenter avoided Bristow defenders and found the end zone to give the Lions the lead for good.
Blanchard went to the fourth quarter with a 14-11 lead and built its lead to 10 points in the final period. Langford's final touchdown pass went to Logan McKay for a 4-yard score, and the Lions held a 21-11 lead after the extra point.
Bristow finished the scoring with a touchdown run and extra point. The Lions were then able to run out the clock and secure a semifinal berth.
With the quarterfinal win, Blanchard is in the Class 4A semifinals for the first time since 2017.
The win over Bristow moved Blanchard to 10-2 on the season. Blanchard has won nine games in a row and has not lost since Sept. 18.
Blanchard will get to host its semifinal game next week. The Lions will host the Clinton Red Tornadoes for a spot in the state championship game.
Other results
The two other area teams still alive in the playoffs Friday both suffered losses.
The Tuttle Tigers went up against the Wagoner Bulldogs in the Class 4A quarterfinals and played them closer than any other team this season. Tuttle ended up suffering a 21-14 loss to Wagoner.
Tuttle is one of just two teams to put up 14 points against the Bulldogs this season.
In the Class B postseason, the Alex Longhorns traveled to Shattuck and fell in their playoff game. The Longhorns ended up falling by a score of 46-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.