Several area football teams have scheduled games for Friday,
After competing during Zero Week, the Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks do not have a game this week, but several other teams in the area have games scheduled to take place.
Alex vs. Central High
The Alex Longhorns play their home opener this week against the Central High Bronchos.
Alex enters the matchup with a 1-1 record on the season. The Longhorns fell to Destiny Christian on the road during Zero Week but picked up a 66-20 road win over Tipton last week to even their record.
Central High enters the matchup with a 1-1 record. The Bronchos opened the season with a win over Paoli but fell to Maysville last week.
Alex is 3-0 against Central High since 2017.
Tuttle at Newcastle
The Tuttle Tigers will look to remain unbeaten when they travel to Newcastle this week.
The Tigers have wins over Sulphur and Plainview this season and own a winning streak against the Racers. Tuttle has won its last five meetings with Newcastle.
The Racers are 1-0 after opening the season with a 14-6 win over the Mustang JV.
Other games
Two other area teams are looking to remain unbeaten this season. Rush Springs will look to get to 2-0 when it hosts Watonga, and a 1-0 Minco team has to host Cashion this week.
The rest of the area teams competing are looking to get in the win column.
Blanchard will be at Elgin, and Dibble will play at Little Axe. Cyril will host Mountain View-Gotebo. After original reports that Bridge Creek at Harrah was canceled, Harrah's website states the game is back on.
