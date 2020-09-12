ALEX — The Alex Longhorns ended their game early.
With several big plays on defense and an explosive offense, Alex took care of business in Alex on Friday and ended the game early because of the mercy rule. The Longhorns hosted the Central High Bronchos and picked up a 60-12 victory, winning their second game in a row and ending the game in the third quarter.
Alex moved to 2-1 on the season with the victory and reached 60 points for the second game in a row.
Chase Byrne, Tatton Anderson and Chaz Alcorn all recorded three touchdowns in the victory. Anderson and Byrne each ran for more than 100 yards.
A majority of Byrne’s rushing yards came on one play after he gave Alex a 6-0 lead with a long touchdown run. Not long after an Ashton Brandon interception, Anderson recorded his first touchdown and gave Alex a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. Central High turned the ball over five times in the game.
Byrne only attempted two passes in the win, completing both of those attempts. His first completion went to Konner Shebester in the end zone for a 19-yard score to give the Longhorns a 20-0 lead. Byrne had 26 passing yards in the victory.
Central High finally broke through and scored a touchdown in the first quarter to get within 14 points, but Alex proved to be too much for the Bronchos. Anderson ran for his final two touchdowns after Central High made the score 20-6, and the Longhorns held a 34-6 lead after the first quarter.
Byrne ran for a touchdown in the second quarter to give Alex a 40-6 advantage, and Alcorn handled the rest of the scoring. He ran for a score and threw a touchdown pass to Tallon Hurd in the second quarter.
Alex led 54-12 at halftime and finished the game after a Nick Brandon interception set the Longhorns up near the end zone. Alcorn ended the game with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Next week
Alex’s next scheduled game is a matchup between two football powers in Class B. Barring any changes, the Longhorns will travel to Davenport.
Davenport is 2-0 this season and has wins over Weleetka and Wetumka.
Other results
Rush Springs and Tuttle are the only two area teams yet to lose a game this season. Rush Springs moved to 2-0 with a 45-18 win over Watonga, and Tuttle moved to 3-0 after a 24-21 win over Newcastle.
Blanchard picked up its first win of the season, moving to 1-1 on the season with a 55-13 win over Elgin. Dibble also picked up its first win, getting to 1-1 with a 25-0 win over Little Axe.
Minco is 1-1 on the season after a 47-0 loss to Cashion.
Bridge Creek fell to 0-2 on the season with a 12-0 loss to Harrah. Cyril fell to 0-3 after a 46-0 loss to Mountain View-Gotebo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.