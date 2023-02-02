Ty Rayburn found a home to continue his football career.
Rayburn became one of six Chickasha football players to be honored in a signing ceremony Wednesday, making his next move official. Rayburn will be making his way to Ada to continue his career, signing with the East Central University Tigers.
Making the move official is a day that comes with a lot of emotions. Those emotions include relief, and Rayburn felt that relief after securing his future and finding another home in ECU.
“It’s definitely a big relief,” Rayburn said.
Joy and a sense of accomplishment also come with signing to play a sport at the next level, and Rayburn certainly felt both of those things. Getting to play in college is a dream he has had for years.
Rayburn is ready for the next step.
“It means a lot to be able to continue my football career into college,” Rayburn said. “I’ve dreamed of playing football at the next level, and this means I’m one step closer.”
Rayburn has been playing football for several years, and his love for the sport has grown throughout the years. Football runs in his blood.
Rayburn got to play with his brother, Cade, during his time with Chickasha. His father, Sam, has been on the coaching staff and made his way to the NFL during his playing days.
Rayburn grew up having a passion for the sport. He grew up being fascinated by the aggression of the sport, and he loves showing that aggression on the gridiron.
“I’ve always had a passion for the game,” Rayburn said. “The violence and aggression have always been fun. Being able to go out on a field and dominate another person is always fun.”
When it came to choosing ECU, Rayburn fell in love with the atmosphere the school provided. That atmosphere included a passion for success, and that was something that stood out to Rayburn.
“ECU had a great atmosphere, filled with brotherhood and a passion to be great,” Rayburn said.
Rayburn'a final season as a Fightin' Chick ended with a playoff berth, and he stepped up for Chickasha as a lineman. He played a key role on an offensive line that proved to be a strength for Chickasha and became known as “The Pipeline.”
Rayburn loved his time as a Fightin' Chick football player, and he will be one forever.
“I loved my time at Chickasha. I will definitely miss it,” Rayburn said. “The coaches and teammates pushed me to be the best I could be and helped shape me into the person I am now.”
Rayburn earned District 4A-1 recognition as a Fightin' Chick. He ended his Chickasha career by picking up all-district recognition as an offensive lineman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.