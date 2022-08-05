EDITOR'S NOTE: The Express-Star has reached out for quotes. Those will be added once received.
An upbeat start to a new era has Chickasha ready to begin the 2022 campaign.
The Fightin' Chicks enter the 2022 season with a good amount of experience back on the team to go along with a mix of familiar coaches and new coaches on the coaching staff. Among the new coaches on the staff is a new head coach.
The Fightin' Chicks will be competing with Eric Gibson at the helm of the program after he got hired as the program's head coach earlier this year. Gibson was the head coach at Lawton Eisenhower before getting hired to lead the Fightin' Chicks.
Earlier this year, Chickasha competed at an event in the spring, and Gibson came away with positive thoughts after his first big event as head coach. He liked what he saw in his new team.
One of the focal points for Chickasha will be a running back who is picking up attention. Ma'lek Murphy returns for Chickasha for one final season, and he has picked up recognition outside the program.
VYPE Magazine named Murphy to its Top 100 list and also named him to the Class 4A All-VYPE team. Experience along the offensive line will also help Murphy during the season.
After a football event during the spring, Gibson called Murphy the “centerpiece” of the offense going forward.
The Fightin' Chicks bring more experience back at the quarterback position after going back and forth between sophomores last season. Gibson also said the team has enough threats vertically to add another dynamic to a potentially dangerous offense.
Gibson also came away with positive thoughts about the defense, saying the more the players got better the more they took the field against different opponents.
The 2022 season will be the first season in a new era for Chickasha football, and that season will start in El Reno on Aug. 26.
