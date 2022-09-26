The Chickasha offense is working on balance.
Behind a dominant offensive line known as “The Pipeline” within the program, Chickasha's rushing attack has been dominant. The Fightin' Chicks have gone to Ma'lek Murphy as their go-to running back, but other players have seen success rushing the ball as well.
Murphy has been in the triple digits consistently on the ground and ran for more than 300 yards against Anadarko this season. The Fightin' Chicks have had success on the ground in every game this season, even in the team's one loss against Marlow.
But the passing game has served an important role and will be important going forward. Being a balanced offense will be key to the team's success, interim coach Ross Carter said after the team's 42-28 win over Weatherford on Friday.
When teams put extra players in the box, Chickasha will need to continue taking advantage of the situation.
“When you've got a guy like Ma'lek Murphy, people are going to start keying on him,” Carter said. “We've got to be able to throw the football and take advantage of that.”
Some of Chickasha's key plays this season have come through the air, including a game-winning touchdown against El Reno from quarterback Cade Rayburn to Da'Marion Harris in the season opener.
Chickasha also scored through the air against Anadarko and Weatherford.
Chickasha's passing attack played an important role against Weatherford and was another positive step for the offense. Rayburn was able to make key completions to the skill players, and the skill players were able to make plays.
Tyreese Gonzalez stepped up for Chickasha with four catches and plenty of yards. One of those receptions ended up in a touchdown, and another reception picked up a first down on fourth down.
Chickasha is excited about what Gonzalez can provide in that important facet of the game. He could be another weapon going forward.
“We were really waiting for him to step out and have a game like he had tonight,” Carter said. “We've been really high on him.”
