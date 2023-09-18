Derreck Owens-Shells has been flying around on the field.
The senior showed off his versatility in Friday’s win at Anadarko, making plays on defense, offense and special teams. His contributions helped the Fightin’ Chicks pick up a 31-8 victory over the Warriors.
Owens-Shells gave the Fightin’ Chicks a burst of energy that helped them pull away from Anadarko, and that burst came from his return on special teams. Directly after Anadarko returned a kickoff for a touchdown and took an 8-7 lead, Owens-Shells returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and ignited a 24-0 run to end the game.
“Tonight, he was all over the place,” Molder said.
Defense
As for the defensive side of the ball, Owens-Shells has delivered some big hits for the Fightin’ Chicks, and he has been involved in a pair of fumble recoveries the past couple of games.
Against Marlow, Owens-Shells forced a fumble with a massive hit. Against Anadarko, he was able to recover a fumble.
Molder stated that Owens-Shells is one of the anchors for a defense that has allowed fewer points each week and forced more turnovers.
“He’s been anchoring our defense, flying around the field,” Molder said. “Anytime I dial up a blitz, he can provide a big play opportunity for us.”
Offense
On offense, Chickasha decided to change things up with Owens-Shells.
Early on, Owens-Shells was playing wide receiver for Chickasha. But the staff decided, with his versatility, that he could provide something in the backfield as well.
“We figured he could be pretty dynamic in the backfield because he’s just a smart and aggressive football player,” Molder said. “Offensively, he gave us a spark.”
Going forward
And Chickasha will look for Owens-Shells to continue being an important part of what it does for the rest of the season. If Chickasha is going to accomplish its goals, he will play a big role.
“We’re going to keep leaning on him,” Molder said. “For the success of our team, Derreck’s got to be a good football player for us.”
