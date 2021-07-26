A football player will get to represent the Minco Bulldogs.
According to Minco head coach Brock Wardlaw, the Bulldogs will have representation in the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State game. Wardlaw said that Jackson Overton earned an official spot in the game after getting selected as an alternate.
Along with getting selected to play as an alternate, Overton also earned a spot on an OCA All-Star by Class team after his senior season for the Bulldogs. He earned a spot on the Class A West team on the defensive side of the ball, earning a spot on the team as a defensive back for the Bulldogs.
Overton competed on a Minco squad that won seven games, went unbeaten in district play and won a Class A postseason game during the 2020 season. The Bulldogs got to host playoff games last season and earned a 34-0 win over the Merritt Oilers to advance in the postseason.
According to the Minco football program, Overton got picked as the MVP in District A-2 for his 2020 season.
The original All-State rosters featured one player from the area. Blanchard’s Caleb Reed earned a spot on the original West roster.
The All-State teams will take the field later this week. The game will take place at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee and will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.