A former Alex football player is now in charge of his alma mater's football program.
Jacob Otey competed on the 2014 Alex team that went undefeated and won the Class B state championship, and his football career has come full circle. Otey recently spent time coaching for a Laverne program that has been one of the most successful eight-man programs, and now he is the leader of the very program he played for and loves.
Otey is excited about leading the program that reached the mountaintop during his playing career. He made sure to promise that he will be extremely dedicated to leading the program.
“It is an unbelievable and blessed situation to come home and be a part of the Alex Longhorn family again,” Otey said. “I put a lot of time, sweat and blood into this organization as a player and plan to do the exact same as a head coach.”
The Longhorns took down Laverne in 2014's Class B state title game, capping off a 14-0 season with a 68-64 victory over the Tigers. That team captured Alex's first state championship.
Otey is the second coach to take the helm of the program after his high school coach, Matt Brand, stepped down from the position before the 2021 season. He loved his time at Laverne and learned valuable life lessons that he continues to apply.
Otey is bringing those lessons with him as the head coach at Alex, and he is excited about the upcoming season.
“[I] learned a lot from the coaches at Laverne over that last three years,” he said. "[I learned] a lot on how to handle situations, build relationships, keep family a priority and be a godly leader for these young men and women. I have a great coaching staff, and I am excited for the pads to be put on in August.”
Otey said he has 50 workout dates on the schedule through the summer in order to serve two purposes. He said the workouts will help him be around the athletes as much as possible, and he also wants to build mental toughness and athleticism in his program.
Otey is excited about what the summer the program has had so far.
“We are having a great Summer Pride and seeing great results,” he said.
