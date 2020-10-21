Editor's note: This story might be online only and will be one of multiple stories focusing on the postseason.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has made another adjustment to the upcoming postseason.
The OSSAA officially announced earlier this week that every team is eligible for the playoffs this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The OSSAA added a new round to the playoffs that will allow every team to play.
The change is one of many the OSSAA has made and comes amid a pandemic that has forced several cancellations each week.
“We have approximately 25-28 games each week that have been canceled out,” Mike Whaley — an associate director for the OSSAA — said during a Zoom meeting with media members Tuesday. “Some of those games have been made up. Some of them haven't been made up.”
With the cancellation of games — especially district games — there was a pressure to make games up. Whaley said the OSSAA wanted to take that pressure away, and a "play-in round" ended up being the final result.
“We settled on a play-in round, which we will use to let everyone have an opportunity,” Whaley said.
The OSSAA will not force teams to compete in the postseason.
“We will allow each school to decide whether they want to opt out or not.” Whaley said. “We will ask them to give us that information by Saturday of the 10th week.”
The new round will take place Week 11. Whaley said that each district champion and runner-up in Class B are guaranteed a bye that week.
The OSSAA has provided a document on its website that describes how the playoffs will work this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.