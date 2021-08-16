EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might be online only.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association approved changes for the 2022 and 2023 football seasons.
The OSSAA approved new districts for the two seasons at its board meeting last week. While many area teams will see new teams in district play, one area team will be moving up to a completely new class.
The Bridge Creek Bobcats will be the only area team competing in a new class under the new football landscape. The Bobcats will be making a move from Class 3A to Class 4A in the 2022 season.
Class 4A
Three area teams will remain in Class 4A, but the class will feature four area teams overall.
Chickasha will remain in Class 4A and District 4A-1, but the district will have some changes. Chickasha's district will also feature Woodward, John Marshall, Western Heights, Cache, Clinton, Elk City and Weatherford.
Tuttle and Blanchard will remain in District 4A-2 next season, and Bridge Creek will also be joining that district. Newcastle, Harrah, Classen SAS at Northeast, Bethany and Tecumseh will complete the district.
Class A
Class A currently features three area teams and will feature those same three teams in 2022 and 2023.
Minco will be moving from District A-2 to District A-3 next season. That district will also include Cashion, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Crescent, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Christian Heritage, Watonga and Hinton.
Rush Springs and Dibble will remain in District A-4. The district will not see any changes and will also feature Wynnewood, Stratford, Elmore City-Pernell, Ringling, Healdton and Wayne.
Class B
Two area teams will return to the same district in Class B.
Alex will remain in District B-4, and Cyril will be moving to that district from District B-3. The district will also consist of Central High, Velma-Alma, Waurika and Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.