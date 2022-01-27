Several area football players received postseason honors from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
The OCA released its All-Star by Class honors and All-State honors earlier this week. Players from five different area schools got honored by the OCA.
All-Star teams
Chickasha, Tuttle and Minco all had three players receive All-Star honors. Bridge Creek had two players honored, and Blanchard had one player honored.
Two of Chickasha's three players got named to the Class 4A West defense. Xavier Copeland-McFadden got selected as a defensive back, and Timmy Pursley got selected as a linebacker.
Chickasha's Aidan Gonzalez got honored as an offensive lineman.
Tuttle's Canon West got named to the Class 4A West offense as a running back, and Dylan Cummings got honored as an offensive lineman. Parrish Terry (defensive lineman) got honored on the defensive side of the ball.
In Class 4A, Blanchard's Lincoln Smith earned a spot as a wide receiver.
In Class 3A, Bridge Creek's Logan James got picked as a linebacker. Jason Linn got picked as a quarterback.
In Class A, Minco's Luke Clement got selected as an offensive lineman. Dylan Warden (linebacker) and Bryce Williams (defensive lineman) got picked on defense.
All-State teams
Three of the players who received All-Star honors also got named to one of the OCA's All-State teams.
Terry (Tuttle), Clement (Minco) and Smith (Blanchard) all got named to the West team.
The OCA's All-State game will take place July 29. The Oklahoman's Cameron Jourdan reported that Tuttle head coach Brad Ballard is the head coach of the West team.
