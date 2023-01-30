Area football players earned extra recognition from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
The OCA recently released its All-Star by Class teams, and several players received recognition. The three players who received All-State recognition earned All-Star by Class spots as well.
Ma’lek Murphy (Chickasha), Jake Tucker (Tuttle) and Hunter Mulanax (Minco) earned All-State recognition while getting All-Star by Class praise.
Murphy (running back) and Tucker (linebacker) each earned those honors from the west in Class 4A, and Mulanax (defensive line) earned his recognition from the west in Class A.
The Class A West All-Star team also includes Dibble’s Trevor Christensen. He got named to the team as a defensive back.
Blanchard’s Jaxon Laminack got named to the Class 4A West defensive team. He got selected as a secondary player for the Lions.
Tuttle’s Jaxson Peshoff also earned recognition as an offensive lineman, and Tuttle's Mason Dennis got selected as a quarterback.
