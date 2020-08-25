The Tuttle Tigers will look to add to the program's success in 2020.
Tuttle football has plenty of tradition in the state of Oklahoma and has added to that tradition the past two seasons. Led by Brad Ballard, the Tigers went 14-0 and won a state championship in 2018 before advancing to the Class 4A semifinals in 2019. Tuttle finished 2019 with an 11-2 record.
If the Tigers want to add to their success, they will have to place some key players from last season. Players like Cole Battles (quarterback), Triston Truelove (running back) and All-State receiver Parker Ross are all gone due to graduation, but Ballard and the program also had to replace several key players from its state championship team and still won 11 games, finishing second in its district during the regular season in 2019.
The Tigers enter the season with one of the longest playoff streaks in Oklahoma. Tuttle’s streak of playoff appearances is nearing 30 seasons in a row.
Korben Graham (offensive line) and Hunter Anderson (defensive back) earned recognition from VYPE.
Tuttle scheduled its season opener for Friday and will host Sulphur during Zero Week.
Other teams
The Bridge Creek Bobcats are hoping to build off their most successful season in quite some time. The Bobcats won three games in 2019.
The Bobcats’ last playoff appearance came in 2011. Bridge Creek advanced to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs that season.
Alex Simons received praise from VYPE as a linebacker.
Bridge Creek scheduled a road game against Community Christian School for Sept. 4 as its season opener.
In Class B, the Cyril Pirates are looking to add to their streak of playoff appearances. Cyril has been to the playoffs the past four seasons after snapping a long drought of postseason appearances.
VYPE mentioned Kole Carlson as a key player for Cyril.
The Pirates scheduled their first game for Friday at Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.